NAS Pensacola to allow daily public access

Just days after announcing it would – on select weekends – allow public access to NAS Pensacola through the West Gate on Blue Angel Parkway, the Navy decided to allow non-military citizens a chance to visit attractions such as the Naval Air Museum, Pensacola Lighthouse and Fort Barrancas (pictured) every day from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. beginning May 17.

Most importantly, the public will be again able to set up front and center for Blue Angels practices, which are scheduled May Blue Angels practice at NAS Pensacola May17 & 31.

All guests 18 and older must have a valid state or federal picture ID such as driver’s license or passport. Guests with boat trailers will be turned away. The base has been closed for public access since the terrorist attack in December 2019.

Air station access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

Foreign Nationals are authorized access but must be escorted by a U.S. citizen. The U.S. citizen will have a background check conducted upon arrival. No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search); No alcoholic beverages allowed; No drones allowed; Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access.