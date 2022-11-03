NAS will be open to all for Nov. 11-12 Blue Angels Homecoming

The Blue Angels will be back at Naval Air Station Pensacola for their homecoming weekend shows since 2019 when the world’s most famous flight demonstration team closes out its 2022 air show season with Nov. 11-12 homecoming air shows.

The base has been closed to everyone but Department of Defense ID cardholders since a terrorist attack on base in December of 2019. The theme for this year’s air show is a celebration of 100 years of carrier aviation.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. with the show beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels will fly on Friday and Saturday around 2 p.m. Admission, parking and blanket seating are free, but pets and coolers are not allowed. Attendees can stand or sit on their own blankets or lawn chairs. Preferred seating areas are available with paid admission. There is a seating section for wheelchairs only (first come, first served).

A special operations paratrooper team will be parachuting out of Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ C-130 Hercules. Other acts include an A-10 Demonstration Team; Rad Aerosports, Yak 110; Ladies For Liberty; Brian Correll Air Shows; Stearman Flight Team; and the Flash Fire Jet Truck.

There will also be more than 30 static displays lining Sherman Field. The National Museum of Naval Aviation located adjacent to the air field, and will also be open for business.

Food and beverages will be available at numerous concessions stands. Kids can enjoy activities such as an inflatable obstacle course, Spider Mountain, bounce houses and a spin on the popular gyro. For more info, visit naspensacolaairshow.com or call 850-462-7790.

Pictured: Cathy Deal of Innerarity shares pictures of an unscheduled Blue Angels practice that included a 7th jet filming their maneuvers.