Nathan Cox sells Truland to D. R. Horton for $100 mil

Local developer Nathan Cox, a longtime and extremely generous supporter of Pleasure Island based non-profits, has sold Truland Homes to D.R. Horton for $100 million. D.R. Horton will combine Truland with its existing Gulf Coast platforms.

“Leading Truland Homes over the last 13 years has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career,” Cox said. “The amazing team members that took us from our first home to over a billion dollars in total sales are the ones that deserve all the credit. No matter what, they always came through.’’

Truland’s assets include around 263 lots, 155 homes in inventory and 55 homes in sales order backlog all along the Gulf Coast. Founded by Cox in 2011, Truland served first-time and move-up home buyers. In 2022, Truland closed 512 homes, equaling $244 million in revenue, with an average home size of approximately 2,340 square feet and an average sales price of $477,000.