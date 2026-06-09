National Celebrate Life Day June 20 at Waterfront Park
National Celebrate Life Day June 20 at Waterfront Park
Island Church’s Every Life Precious group will observe National Celebrate Life Day from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park. The community is invited to gather in unity for a peaceful evening of prayer and light. Across the country, thousands will shine luminaries as a symbol of hope and a declaration that America can choose life. Bring a chair and a friend. As America approaches her 250th birthday, organizers say all citizens should be reminder: Life is worth defending.