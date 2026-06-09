National Celebrate Life Day June 20 at Waterfront Park

Island Church’s Every Life Precious group will observe National Celebrate Life Day from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park. The community is invited to gather in unity for a peaceful evening of prayer and light. Across the country, thousands will shine luminaries as a symbol of hope and a declaration that America can choose life. Bring a chair and a friend. As America approaches her 250th birthday, organizers say all citizens should be reminder: Life is worth defending.