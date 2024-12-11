National champ Makos Wilson, Favors, Robertson and Henderson ink college scholarships

The 4-time state champion Orange Beach High School softball team recently celebrated the collegiate signing of Daigle Wilson, Kaylee Grace Favors, Kaitlynn Robertson, and Justine Henderson. The program has quickly become a powerhouse, with a history that is nothing short of remarkable. In just four years, under the leadership of Coach Alexander, the team has captured a state championship every season. The first two years saw the Makos win state titles in Class 2A. However, after reclassification two years ago, the Makos moved up to Class 4A and have continued their dominance, winning two consecu tive state championships at the higher level.

The players signed their scholarships in the state-of-the-art indoor hitting facility located behind Mako Softball Stadium. The City of Orange Beach has been an unwavering supporter of the program, investing in a new locker room, the new hitting facility, and a top-tier stadium complete with a turf field. The Makos’ softball complex rivals those found at many college programs. The MaxPreps national champion Makos will host a prestigious tournament at the complex this April.

• Daigle Wilson has been the Makos’ starting shortstop for the past four years, establishing herself as one of the team’s most dynamic and versatile players. A four-time All-State honoree, she appears in numerous program records, including 267 career runs, 196 stolen bases, a .441 batting average, 236 hits, 38 doubles, 27 triples, 17 home runs, 123 RBIs, 70 walks, 8 sacrifice bunts, and 40 times being hit by pitch. Wilson’s accomplishments extend beyond the Makos, as she also ranks in the AHSAA record books for her outstanding 2024 season, posting 76 runs and 57 stolen bases. Wilson had the walk-off hit to win the 2022 State Championship and was named All-Tournament as a 9th grader. In addition, Wilson plays travel ball for the Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier Organization, where she has helped secure two PGF National Titles. Wilson was born in Orange Beach, and is part of the first ever graduating class to go K-12 in Orange Beach. Looking ahead, she will continue her academic and athletic career at Auburn.

• Kaylee Grace “KG” Favors is a dominant pitcher for the Makos, holding program records for career wins (62), strikeouts (625), innings pitched (418), and ERA (1.39). In addition to her prowess in the circle, Favors has also excelled at the plate, posting a .429 batting average, 151 hits, 35 doubles, 54 runs, 25 home runs, 5 triples, 138 RBIs, and 41 walks. As a key player in the Makos’ state championship runs, she has earned MVP honors in each of the past 3 state tournaments and has been named to the Alabama Sports Writers All-State teams every season. Her achievements extend beyond the high school level, as she ranks in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) record books for her remarkable 2024 season, where she posted a .957 winning percentage and recorded 15 shutouts. Favors plays travel ball for the Birmingham Thunderbolts, and she has two PGF National Titles. Favors will continue her academic and athletic career at South Carolina.

• Kaitlynn Robertson is a versatile player for the Makos, excelling as both a left-handed pitcher and first baseman. In the circle, she ranks among the program’s career leaders with a 2.30 ERA, 33 wins, 141 strikeouts, and 229 innings pitched. As a first baseman, Robertson has been a reliable defensive presence, posting an impressive .958 fielding percentage. Known for her clutch performances, she has earned the team’s Clutch Award in each of the last two seasons. Offensively, she is equally dependable, holding a .379 career batting average with 155 hits, 38 doubles, 4 home runs, 133 RBIs, and 18 walks. She also holds the program record for sacrifice bunts with 13 and ranks among the top in career doubles with 57, a feat that has earned her a spot on the AHSAA record board. Robertson is a multiple allstate award winner as well. She also plays travel softball with the SoCal Marinakis/Ammon SE National 2025 team. She is on track to graduate high school with an Associate in Arts degree from Coastal Alabama Community College through the dual enrollment program. She will continue her athletic journey at Louisiana Christian University.

• Justine Henderson is a dynamic right-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Makos, known for her resilience and versatility. As an 8th grader, she played a crucial role in the Makos’ first-ever state championship in 2021, and the team has gone on to win every year since. During that championship tournament, Henderson pitched four complete games, stepping up when the team needed her most. Reflecting on her performance, Coach Alexander said, “Our second pitcher broke her big toe, so we had to rely on Justine. She battled through those three games yesterday, and we gave her an ice bath to get her ready. For an eighth-grader, she’s gritty. She just came out today and did what she does.” That same grit was evident last season when she battled back from a hip injury to continue leading her team. A 4-time State Champion, Henderson has earned numerous accolades, including 1st Team All-State, 2nd Team All-State, Super Sophomore, and Lagniappe 1A-5A Pitcher of the Year honors. In addition to her success as a pitcher, she ranks among the Makos’ career leaders with a 2.67 ERA, 47 wins, 271 strikeouts, and 351 innings pitched. She is also an accomplished hitter, with a .289 career batting average, 88 hits, 20 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 25 walks. Henderson plays travel softball with the Southern Steal Powell team. She is also a 2-year co-captain on the Makos varsity swim team, where she is currently preparing to compete at her 4th consecutive State meet. She also works as a lifeguard at the Orange Beach City Pool. Henderson has signed with University of Mobile where she will pursue a Master’s degree in athletic training.