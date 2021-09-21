National Public Lands Day Sept. 25 at Big Lagoon State Park in P-Cola

The Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program will celebrate National Estuaries Week by hosting the National Public Lands Day at Big Lagoon State Park on Saturday, September 25 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. More info: ppbep.org or 850-595-1479.

Representatives from The Nature Conservancy and Moffat & Nichol (leading the Lower Perdido Island Management Plan) will lead a paddle of the Islands of Perdido at Perdido PAss on Sept. 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at the City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources Office across from Pleasure Island Tiki Bar at 4697 Walker Lane. Participants must be at least 10 years old and capable of paddling independently for the four hour duration of the trip. Estuaries are partially enclosed bodies of water where fresh and salt water mix. They are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world.