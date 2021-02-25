National Shrimp Fest organizers hopeful for Oct. 7-10 weekend

The National Shrimp Fest, a Covid casualty in 2020, will hopefully proceed with caution in 2021, as organizers announced plans to continue the fest’s 45 year tradition in its normal 2nd weekend of Oct. slot. The 49th annual event, by far the major fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, will be held Oct. 7-10 at Gulf Place and First Ave. West in Gulf Shores.

“We’re preparing two paths forward,” said fest chairman Spencer Cade. “One path takes into account any safety and health regulations that may be in place at the time and the other takes us down our traditional path.”

The vendors and musical acts are already in place, and safety and health regulations will be considered in all aspects of planning the event. “It may be necessary to reduce the number of vendors already in the queue,” CABC Vice President Steve Jones said. “The goal is to stay in preparation mode and work towards making it the best yet here in Gulf Shores.”

In addition to a family atmosphere, 80 hours of live music, the free to all fest features a dedicated children’s activity village, 300 food, fine art and & craft vendors and easy access to the sugar white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.

For more detailed information as it becomes available, visit myshrimpfest.com.