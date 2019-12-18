Naughty & nice welcome at Flora-Bama Christmas potluck

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. The Flora-Bama wants you to join them on the line to eat, drink, and be merry for during its traditional potluck dinner from noon – 3 p.m. The turkey and ham will be prepared and ready to go. The ‘Bama staff encourages patrons to arrive early and bring a covered dish or dessert to share, because that’s what Christmas is all about. Live music will be played to bring additional Christmas cheer. The Flora-Bama is located at 17401 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. For more info, call (850) 492-0611.