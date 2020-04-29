NCAA to Facebook past Beach Volleyball Championships

Gulf Shores has contract to host tourney through 2022

The NCAA will stream matches from the past four National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships on the NCAA Volleyball Facebook page. Coverage kicked-off with team selection facts and history on April 26, with the re-aired matches airing Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3.

The Championship was named the NCAA’s 90th and national championship in 2016, with Southern Cal winning the historic first title on Gulf Shores Public Beach and then repeating in 2017. UCLA has won the past two titles in Gulf Shores. The city has the event under contract to return through 2022.

Rightfully promoted as the premier opportunity to see the best collegiate beach volleyball competition in the country, the cancelled 2020 tourney drew a record number of pre-sales, with LSU expected to enter the tourney as the top seed. Florida State was also a lock to represent the Southeast and a strong championship contender.

Plans for this year’s tourney weekend included a 100 plus team junior girls volleyball tourney, autograph sessions with the eight participating teams and a championship fan zone.

ESPN televised live whip-around coverage of every match last year. Beach volleyball is the fastest-growing NCAA sport, with 1,000 student-athletes across the country playing.

The Facebook re-streams include 10 of the tightest duals in tourney history and nine programs. Additional coverage plans include record performances, most successful pairs and key moments of the featured championship duals all shared on Twitter and Instagram pages.

For more info, visit ncaa.com/beachvolleyball.

Beach Volleyball Championship Streaming Schedule

Friday, May 1:

12 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 8 Stetson (May 3, 2019)

2 p.m. – No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Hawaii (May 3, 2019)

4 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 5 Hawaii (May 6, 2016)

6 p.m. – No. 2 Pepperdine vs. No. 3 Hawaii (May 4, 2018)

Saturday, May 2:

12 p.m. – No 6. Arizona vs. No. 7 Georgia St. (May 6, 2016)

2 p.m. – No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Hawaii (May 6, 2018)

4 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 5 LSU (May 5, 2019)

6 p.m. – No 3. Hawaii vs. No. 4 Florida State (May 5, 2018)

Sunday, May 3:

12 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 3 Pepperdine (May 7, 2017)

2 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 2 UCLA (May 5, 2019)The complete official guide to the NCAA women’s college beach volleyball championship, including how to buy tickets, daily schedule and fan events.