Nest Fest May 31 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park

The 3rd Annual Nest Fest will be held on Sunday, May 31 from 2-6 p.m. at Orange Beach Waterfront Park. The free event is hosted by City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Audubon.

There will be interactive games, art activities and educational booths. Free food will be provided with live music by Saucy Fuzz. For more info, contact Fallan Batchelor at fbatchelor@orangebeachal.gov or 256-310-3815.

Pictured: There are three newly hatched chicks viewable on the Wolf Bay Osprey Cam. The webcam is a collaboration between the City of Orange Beach Alabama Coastal Foundation and The Nature Conservancy. See it live at orangebeachal.gov/ 240/Wolf-Bay-Osprey-Cam.