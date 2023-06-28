New flag flaps in Foley wind

A new giant American flag flying over Foley provides a more noticeable patriotic display along Alabama 59 in downtown. The nylon flag replaces a heavier cotton banner. The new flag flying from a 90-foot pole requires less wind to stand out in a breeze.

“When this one gets wet, it doesn’t take long before it dries out and it’s back up in the air. That other one would just hang there,” said Brenda Shambo, city administrative assistant.

“This one is lighter. It’s easier to handle,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “It’s not quite as costly, and we’ll see how long it lasts. But we’ve all noticed that it flies better. That doesn’t take as much of a breeze to get it standing and that’s what you really like to see.”

Shambo said the old flag will be retained as a spare.

Another new flag display should also soon be flying at the city Veterans Memorial on South Alston Street at Max Griffin Park. Shambo said a 40-foot pole is on order and will soon be installed to replace the 20-foot model now at the site. Hellmich said the city is also making arrangements to move two old anti-tank guns that had been on display at the former Alabama National Guard Armory to the Veterans Memoria