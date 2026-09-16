New G.S. Justice Center Open For Business

The new City of Gulf Shores Justice Center will soon bring the city’s police dept., jail, fleet storage and municipal courts together in one modern, centralized location on Medical Village Blvd. The consolidation will improve efficiency, communication, and accessibility for both first responders and the community. Located in the old Sacred Heart Walk-In Clinic building the a 44,000‑square‑foot building strengthens the city’s ability to serve a growing community and give police the modern resources they need, said Mayor Robert Craft.