New G.S. Tom Thumb includes Pizza Hut, Burger King

EG Group, one of the fastest growing convenience store retailers in the U.S., opened its newest Tom Thumb store at 7074 State Highway 59 in Gulf Shores on June 1.

This new store features the company’s latest design, equipment and menu – all of which were created to expand the food choices and enhance the customer experience. In addition to the Tom Thumb convenience store, the location also features a Burger King and Pizza Hut onsite, offering expanded options for guests to enjoy.

Spanning more than 7,600 square feet – twice the size of a typical location, it offers 10 gas fueling stations across five islands, 31 parking spots and the convenience of curbside pick-up/order ahead capabilities available with the SmartPay Rewards app. An AutoSpa Car Wash is set to open onsite later in the summer.

“We are very excited about all of the food options available at this location,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “We want to offer families expanded eating choices, so that they don’t have to leave the building. That’s what our newest Tom Thumb is all about.”

In accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, team members and guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks. EG Group was founded in 2001 by the Issa Family.