New GSHS now will have $6.8 million practice field

During its July 8 meeting, Gulf Shores City Council was expected to approved a request from Gulf Shores City Schools to add an 80,000-square-foot covered practice facility for the new high school currently being built at the southwest intersection of the Foley Beach Express and Coastal Gateway Blvd.

The facility will include artificial turf and cost $6.8 million and bring the overall cost of building the school to $137.3 million.

The state of the art school will be completed in time for the start of the 2025 school year and feature academy labs for biomedicine, marine biology and finance, and aviation and engineering academies.