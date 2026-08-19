New Gulf Shores High School open for business

By Fran Thompson

Gulf Shores High School, with its state-of-the-art academic and athletic facilities, innovative learning spaces, advanced technology integration and spectacular performing arts complex, is now open for service to its 1,000 students, with room for almost twice that number, if needed.

The massive facility at the intersection of the Foley Beach Express and Coastal Gateway Blvd. was built on acreage donated by Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft’s family foundation.

“This new high school represents our community’s commitment to creating a world-class educational environment for our students. It’s an investment in the future of Gulf Shores, and we are proud to open a facility that reflects the energy, ambition, and spirit of our city,” said Mayor Craft during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The purpose was to create the kind of education our children deserve and help them be all that they can be. We’re doing that, not just with this facility, but everything we offer within this program,” he added.

Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools, agreed.

“Our teachers, staff, and students deserve the very best, and this new campus was designed with that vision in mind. We look forward to the incredible work and innovation that will take place within these walls,” he said.

At a cost of more than $157 million, the 287,000 sq. ft. facility includes science and engineering labs and classrooms that expand and compress. Its performing arts theater and covered football practice field are spectacular.

The central hallway that will serve as a gathering space and cafeteria for students. It has already been named “The Sandbar.”

In addition to 28 standard classrooms, 11 collaborative flex spaces, and six science labs equipped with integrated audio/video technology and retractable walls, the school includes a kitchen for culinary classes, a robotics classroom, a wrestling gym that will double as a tornado shelter, collaborative work spaces, outdoor learning areas, a nursery, a hydroponic garden, and a broadcast and recording studio.

The labs will also support marine biology, chemistry, finance and aerospace/aviation programs. The engineering lab measures 4,250 sq. ft.

Aiken said Gulf Shores High School students have already earned scuba certification through the school, and those students will participate in underwater science research this semester. The school is already participating in the Little Lagoon Preservation Society oyster harvesting program.

“You just don’t see that everywhere,” he said.

The school includes two competition-size gymnasiums, tiered meeting rooms, multiple athletic training rooms and an 18,000 sq. ft. field house complete with an athletic performance center that will connect to a covered 110-yard practice pavilion that will provide year-round training opportunities for Dolphin athletes and the band.

Ground was broken on the facility back in April of 2024 with an anticipated $137 million price tag. Additions and upgrades, including the covered practice field, were later approved by City Council.

The Performing Arts Center, Health Professions Center and Sports Concourse, in recognition of their gift to the school, are named for Dr. Gaylon and Susan Nomberg McCollough.

The renowned plastic surgeon and former Alabama football All-American was also Bear Bryant’s personal M.D.

Susan McCollough is an accomplished painter who has had exhibits on four continents. Her accolades include being named Art Tour International’s 1818 Artist of the Year.

The design of the new Gulf Shores High School took over two years and school officials visited multiple schools across the country to gleam info and incorporate cutting edge educational trends, including its numerous collaborative spaces and outdoor learning areas.

“When Gulf Shores City Schools opened in August of 2019, we asked our stakeholders to imagine the future of learning in our school system. The new Gulf Shores High School is our pathway to the future,’’ Akin said.