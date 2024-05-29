New law requires cutoff switches for boat operators

Timed to coincide with National Safe Boating Week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has passed legislation requiring boat operators to utilize safety cutoff switches that will automatically turn the motor off if an operator is not at the helm.

The new requirement is aimed at protecting occupants of the boat and other vessels from runaway boats by ensuring the engine immediately stops when the operator leaves the helm or is displaced for any reason.

“Boats can make sudden turns with enough force to throw an operator from the helm or completely out of the boat, causing the vessel to become a deadly hazard to the ejected operator and creates a danger to others in the area,” said Matt Brooks, Chief of ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

“Requiring operators to utilize these switches will prevent these types of accidents, thus reducing the potential for injuries and fatalities.”

The law requires that the emergency cut-off switch link be in use on covered vessels while the vessel is above displacement speed. Covered vessels are defined as any motorized vessel less than 26-feet in length with a propulsion system capable of producing 115 pounds of static thrust, which is essentially a motor of 3 horsepower and greater.

It is required of all such vessels constructed on or after January 1, 2020.

A second ALEA bill recently enacted regulates wakeboarding and wake surfing on Lewis Smith Lake), Lake Wedowee, the R.L. Harris Reservoir and parts of Shoal Creek.

According to that law, a person may not engage in wakeboarding or wake surfing between sunset and sunrise on portions of water where the width is less than 400 feet, within 200 feet from any shoreline, dock, pier, boathouse or other structure located on the impounded waters, and while not wearing a personal flotation device approved by the United States Coast Guard.

Law enforcement will issue a warning for a first offense until September 1, 2024. A second or subsequent offense within the same calendar year will be treated like a first offense with regard to penalties. Penalties for a first offense are a fine of no less than $100.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor thanked State Reps. Ginny Shaver and Ed Oliver and State Sen. Jay Hovey, for their collaborative efforts in sponsoring the bills that prioritize public safety on Alabama’s waterways during the previous legislative session.