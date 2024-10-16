New local Mardi Gras krewe hosts Oct. 26 Spooky Soir’ee

The island’s newest Mardi Gras Krewe, Order of the Bon Temps Revelers, invites the public to join them at their first annual Spooky Soirée at Savanna the Restaurant at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Expect live music from The Virtues, costume contests, prizes, a 50/50 raffle, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and all the makings for a fantastic night! Cost is $40 per ticket. Reservations required. Call Savanna at 251-256-7007 for reservations.