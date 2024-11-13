New medical park planned for Foley’s Medical Overlay District

Plans are moving forward for a new professional office space in the Foley’s Medical Overlay District. The Foley City Council voted to rezone a 9-acre parcel as a planned unit development. The site is located east of Hwy. 59 and south of East Peachtree Ave. and provide office space for services such as doctors’ offices.

The opening of the new five-story wing of the Baldwin Health hospital in October is also helping to bring more medical services to the area. The wing will increase the hospital’s capacity to 142 beds.

“Now that the new hospital has opened up, we’re getting quite a lot of interest in these types of developments in this overlay district. This is working out as we intended,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

Wayne Dyess, executive director of infrastructure and development, said developers met with area residents to go over plans and hear concerns before preparing the final draft of the plan and it will include wooded buffer areas between the site and surrounding property.

“The recent approval marks the second major project moving forward in the district, highlighting the city’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure,” Dyess said. “The Medical Overlay District provides additional benefits over existing zoning, enabling expanded medical uses while reflecting the City’s strategic vision for medical growth.”

The Medical Overlay District and development projects are backed by investments from the city, South Baldwin Healthcare Authority, Baldwin Health and private medical developers. The district and its associated developments are actively responding to Foley’s and the region’s growing need for expanded and specialized medical services.

The Foley City Council established the Medical Overlay District in 2023. The district is intended to encourage the development of medical services in the area near Baldwin Health in north Foley.

In February 2024, the Foley Planning Commission approved the first medical park in the district, a 12-acre site on Fern Avenue.

Uses intended for the Medical Overlay District include hospitals, medical clinics, pharmaceutical businesses, medical technology research and related uses. Other related uses may be located within the hospital or clinic buildings or as independent uses within the overlay district area.

