New Moon yoga nidra session & sound bath July 14 at Lodge at GSP

Sacred Earth and Stardust and Desiree Hullaster (pictured) will present New Moon Sunset Ceremony, Meditation, Yoga nidra session and Sound Bath Journey on July 14 beginning at 8 p.m. at the beach at the Lodge at Gulf State Park. Ticket info: tidycal.com/sacredearthandstardust.

“Create a fresh start for the lunar month as we welcome the new moon, manifest positive intention through rune ceremony, bask in quiet intuitive reflection through a nervous system reset meditation (yoga Nidra), integrate with a calming sound bath journey. I am so excited to share a sacred night with everyone,’’ Hullaster said.

Yoga nidra is a beginner friendly form of meditation that involves lying down while Hullaster guides participants into a “Goldilocks zone” of relaxation, also known as the theta brainwave state. Yoga nidra will be complimented by a sound bath at the end of the meditation.