New pavilion for Foley Kids Park

The final phases of work on new fencing and a new pavillion at the Sara Thompson Kids Park in Foley are nearly complete.

Foley City Council also voted to approve rules for the park on West Roosevelt Ave. The rules ban pets, glass containers, alcohol, smoking or vaping and other tobacco products. Rough play and profanity is also prohibited under the list of 21 rules. Other requirements include that children younger than12 must be accompanied by an adult and to use the equipment as it was intended.

Anyone violating the rules can be temporarily or permanently banned from coming to the park.

The facility replaces Foley’s original Kids Park, which opened in 2001. The original park was demolished when officials found the wooden structures, designed to last about 15 years, were deteriorating.

The new park was built at a cost of $1.2 million. Foley received about $500,000 in grants to pay for some of the expenses.

The park was named for Sara Thompson, a second grade teacher at Foley Elementary School for more than 20 years who organized the effort to build the original park in 2001, with the help of her 2nd grade social studies class. With much help from the community with lobbying, fundraising, and construction, the new state of the art Kid’s Park was built.

At Foley Elementary, Mrs. Thompson (pictured) earned her Principal Certification, was awarded Teacher of the Year, introduced Read Across America Day and received many other honors. She loved teaching, had a passion for helping kids, and ended every school day with a hug from every one of them.

Mrs. Thompson passed away in July of 2022.