New pavilion for Graham Creek Preserve

A new pavilion could meet some of the growing demand for event and educational space at Foley’s Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The city will go out for bids on the facility once designs are completed. Rental fees for the pavilion should help pay some of the costs of building the new facility south of the Interpretive Center at the park. The site is south of Graham Creek on Philomene Holmes Boulevard.

The pavilion would be 2,200 square feet in size and would also include two 150-square foot storage areas. The plans also call for solar-powered fans in the facility. The facility can also be used for classes and archery competitions.