New Pavilion & Restrooms at Graham Creek Preserve

The Foley City Council approved plans to move forward with several projects at city nature parks. Projects include moving forward with the design of restrooms and a pavilion at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The facilities will be on Russian Road, Leslie Gahagan, sustainability and natural resources director, said.

“This would service all of our disc golf courses in the back, as well as the trail heads there,” Gahagan said. “We would like to do design this year, see what prices come back to us and then start next year.”

Russian Road is now being paved by Baldwin County. Gahagan said the paving work should be complete before construction of the rest rooms and pavilion begins.

The city is also installing trail signs throughout the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The Council also applied for a state grant for an overlook boardwalk at the Wolf Creek Park. The grant would pay 80% of the costs to build a boardwalk and observation deck that complies with the requirements of the Americans