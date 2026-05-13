New Perdido Kids Park on Gulf Beach Hwy. opens in July

Construction is underway at Perdido Kids Park, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment this week. The park closed for renovations in April due to deteriorating conditions and is expected to reopen July 2026, weather permitting.

Improvements to Perdido Kids Park, located at located at 10004 Gulf Beach Hwy., include new durable playground equipment, new ADA accessible amenities, new fencing and more. Several components of the original park were able to be retained, including the original children’s handprint wall, climbing trees, swings, the existing picnic table pavilion, and the airplane rocker toys.

The public’s patience is appreciated while work is completed at the park. Another notice will be sent when Perdido Kids Park reopens to the public. Please call Escambia County Parks and Recreation at 850-475-5220 for questions or more information.