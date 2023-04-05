New rating will result in lower flood insurance costs

Orange Beach’s improved National Flood Insurance Program rating will result in lower premiums on flood insurance premiums for its property owners, said Mayor Tony Kennon during the city’s March town hall meeting. The city’s NFIP’s Community Rating System (CRS) has been upgraded from a class 7 rating to a class 6, which will give property owners an additional 5 percent discount on flood insurance. Citizens within the city can now receive a discount of 20 percent on their flood insurance policy if they are within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and a 10 percent discount for non-SFHAs, according to Adam Roberson, the city’s floodplain administrator. Citizens can contact him at aroberson@orangebeachal.gov for more info.

Orange Beach is the only city in Baldwin County with a class 6 rating and has the second-best rating in Alabama. This program is estimated to save citizens of Orange Beach over $250,000 in annual insurance premiums.

Flood insurance premium rates are discounted under the CRS to reward community actions that meet the three goals of the program: reducing flood damage to insurable property, strengthening and supporting the insurance aspects of the NFIP, and encouraging a comprehensive approach to floodplain management. Orange Beach’s improved CRS rating reflects the city’s efforts in floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements.