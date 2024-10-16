New Regional Goodwill Center In Foley

Supporters (above) recently broke ground on the new Goodwill center under construction at 200 East Azalea Ave. in Foley. The 50,000-square-foot facility will provide training and other services to residents throughout Baldwin County. It will include a training center, retail store, outlet store, donation center and an opportunity center. Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said Goodwill not only helps people in need, but provides jobs to people who sometimes have difficulty finding employment, such as veterans and individuals with disabilities. Construction is expected to take about one year. The center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025. Goodwill Gulf Coast operates 10 retail stores, two outlet stores, 10 stand-alone donation centers, and five opportunity centers throughout its 10-county service area in southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. Eighty-nine cents of every dollar Goodwill Gulf Coast spends provides support for the programs and services offered to the community, including job training and placement services, as well as support programs for children, youth and parents. In the 2023 fiscal year, Goodwill Gulf Coast provided over 20,000 services to 13,219 individuals, encompassing people of all ages and abilities. “This will be the only facility in our 10-county service area that combines all four types of our stores and centers in one convenient location,” said Frank Harkins, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Gulf Coast.