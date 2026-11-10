New signage for Alabama’s Beaches Welcome Center

Alabama’s Beaches, the destination brand of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, has updated roadside signage to reflect the center’s new name and Pleasure Island’s welcoming spirit. The newly renamed Alabama’s Beaches Welcome Center at 23685 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach has long served as a resource for visitors exploring Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and has a knowledgeable staff whose purpose remains the same: Provide a friendly, informative first stop for visitors.

The updated name and signage represent the refreshed identity of Alabama’s Beaches. New mural artwork (below) was also added to the building’s north side for photo opportunities.

“Our welcome center is often one of the first places visitors connect with our destination, and we want that experience to reflect the warmth and hospitality that make Alabama’s Beaches so special,” said Beth Gendler, president and CEO of GSOBT.

For more info, visit AlabamasBeaches.com.