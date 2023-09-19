New street lights planned in Foley’s Mills community

With the remainder of the Mills Community approving annexation, Foley is moving forward with plans for improvements in the newest area of the city. The Foley City Council voted to approve the annexation vote that took place Aug. 22. Mills residents voted to have their community annexed into the city.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the referendum was the result of efforts by residents for more than a year to bring all of Mills into Foley.

“They just have pride in their community and they appreciate us supporting this effort to bring in the rest of the community to be part of Foley,” Hellmich said. “It was a group of people who came together with a common goal. They did it the right way.”

“This group really was the reason why it moved forward. Before, there wasn’t a group supporting it. This group worked in the community and they went door to door. They talked to people and explained to them what would happen,” he added.

The council also approved the installation of 55 new street lights in the Mills area. The lights will be placed on Bodenhamer Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Angie Drive, Lymon Lane and Pettibone Lane.

The lights will be installed by Riviera Utilities and the city will pay the cost of operating the lights, about $330 a month.

Foley is also working to build a park in the community. The city will acquire a four-acre parcel after that property is subdivided from a larger parcel.

Hellmich said the city is also working with Baldwin County on changes in services, such as switching the annexed area to Foley garbage collection. City garbage cans will be distributed in the area.

The mayor said the city is also discussing joint projects in the area with the Baldwin County Commission, including sidewalks on streets that border city and county jurisdictions.

The annexed area includes about 105 residential lots with about 170 people.