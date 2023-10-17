New traffic signal installed at Doug Ford Dr. and Sorrento Rd.

A new traffic signal at the Doug Ford Drive-Sorrento Road intersection in Pensacola became fully operational the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more info, visit nwflroads.com.