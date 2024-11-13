New winter premium experiences at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

Get close and personal w. zookeepers, giraffes & big cats

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is now offering exclusive premium experiences on select days through February 2025. Each experience must be booked one week in advance. Dates, prices, and more detailed information about the experiences can be found at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.

These experiences include the following:

• Junior Zookeeper for a Day: Children ages 10-16 will shadow and work alongside zookeepers behind the scenes and get a hands-on course in Zoo Keeping 101. The junior zookeeper will spend a half day experiencing how to make enrichment, participating in training sessions, preparing animal food, caring for the animals in the contact barn, and much more.

• Big Cat Premium Experience : A 45-minute experience behind the scenes with the carnivore department. Guests (up to 4 people, age 10 and over) will watch a training session with our large cats, provide treats, help prepare diets, and learn more about the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo lions, lynx, serval, and clouded leopards. The Big Cat Experience does not allow hands-on contact with any cat. A protective barrier fence will be between guests and the animals at all times.

• Giraffe Premium Experience: A 45-minute experience behind the scenes with Giraffes Benjamin and Akayla along with their Ostrich friends Netty, Poppy, and Clover. Guests (up to 4 people, all ages welcome) will watch, learn, and help feed the giraffe their afternoon diets and explore inside the giraffe barn.