New York Times features Pensacola in vacation article

In an article by the New York Times, Pensacola was highlighted as one of the several places in the Florida Panhandle where many families all over the United States go for a beach vacation “with a Southern accent.”

Pensacola was featured for the National Naval Aviation Museum as well as being home to the famous Blue Angels. Other areas covered in the article were Destin and Seaside.

The headline simply reads “White Sand, Clear Water.