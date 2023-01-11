Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center

South Baldwin Newcomers Club will host Casino on the Coast at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. on Feb. 10. The club’s largest fundraser will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County organizations who depend on our donations to feed, clothe, educate, advocate and rescue our neighbors in need. Call Missy Carey at (901) 550-2576 to get your tickets!

Tickets are $70 or $100 VIP. All food, drinks, fun money for gaming, door prizes, music, a coupon book and a Drawdown with a chance to win $5,000 are included! The VIP ticket holders receive additional fun money and a raffle ticket!

A raffle, a silent auction and a best dish contest (area chefs and restaurants competing for your vote!) will also provide fun as will other games and dancing to make this an evening to remember.