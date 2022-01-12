Newcomers Club Toast To The Coast slated Feb. 3 in O.B.

Join the South Baldwin Newcomers Club for a night of food, fun, and dancing during the group’s annual Toast To The Coast on Thursday, February 3 at the Orange Beach Events Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the theme is A Night At The Movies. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., and festivitries include a raffle, silent auction, costume contest and music from DJ Danny Brewer.

SBNC supports many local charities and has granted several scholarships to South Baldwin County High School seniors and Coastal Alabama Community College students over the years. The club typically raises between $20,000 – $25,000 each year.

The Toast is supported by many local restaurants who send their own staff out to serve a taste of some of their wonderful menu items. Please come out and support our community. For more information on sponsorships, how to get involved or to purchase tickets, contact event coordinator Missy Carey at 901-550-2576 missycarey@mail.com.