Newcomers Magnolia Gala April 17 at Erie Meyer in G.S.

The South Baldwin Newcomers Club is celebrating three decades of community connection during its annual Toast to the Coast fundraiser, The Magnolia Charity Gala on Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center. The evening will feature an unforgettable evening of dancing, delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, raffles, games of chance and photo ops. Semi-formal, Southern-inspired attire is encouraged.

Event proceeds benefit area high school students. More Info: southbaldwinnewcomers@gmail.com or southbaldwinnewcomers.com, 402-980-3708 or 214-906-1361.

At the heart of the event is a meaningful mission: raising scholarship funds for deserving Baldwin County students who demonstrate character, leadership, and service. Proceeds from the gala directly support local youth and help invest in the future of our community.

Pictured: The 2025-26 South Baldwin Newcomers Club Board of Directors.