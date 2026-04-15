Next Dive Against Debris is April 25 at GSP Pier

Snorkelers, divers, and water enthusiasts are invited to participate in the annual Dive Against Debris at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pier on Saturday, April 25 beginning at 8 a.m. This unique event allows volunteers to snorkel and dive under the pier to remove underwater debris, while the pier is closed to fishing.

Participants will remove trash, fishing line, and other debris from beneath the pier while it is temporarily closed for the cleanup.

Down Under Dive Shop is generously offering free rental tanks for certified divers and snorkel gear for non-divers. Gulf Shores lifeguards and OBMP will help ensure the safety of participants.

More info: 251-948-7275 ext. 62093 or alapark.com/register/dive-against-debris.