Next Orange Beach Full Moon Paddle is July 21

The City of Orange Beach will sponsor its fundraising Full Moon Paddle at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library, on July 21. Tacky Jacks will provide food and Rachel Lane will play tunes during dinner. The final paddle of the season is Sunday, August 18. Food will be from Alabama Coastal Catering and the entertainer will be Ben Lake.

Registration fee is $35 per person. Participants must bring their own kayak, PFD & white light. A limited number of kayaks are available for rent from the venue for an additional fee. Rental must be reserved in advance of the event. Everyone must be pre-registered before each event. Online registration is available at eventbrite.com. Printed registration forms will be available at orangebeachal.gov. Money raised will benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. For more information, call Wind & Water Learning Center Coordinator, Jackie McGonigal at 251-974-7245 or email jmcgonigal@orangebeachal.gov.