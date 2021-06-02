Next Perdido Chamber of Commerce Flicks on the Field is June 11

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host its next Flicks on the Field on Saturday, on Friday, June 11 at the Pensacola Greyhound Park. The free family-friendly drive-in movie will start at dusk on the Wind Creek Casino outdoor movie screen. Enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle, or bring lawn chairs or a blanket to watch while safely socially distancing. Concessions will be available. The movie, in recognition of World Ocean Day, is Dolphin Tale, inspired by the remarkable true story of a courageous dolphin named Winter and the compassionate people who banded together to save her life.