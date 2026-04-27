Next Perdido Palooza May 14 at Warrior Beer Company

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce (PKACC) and host Warrior Beer Company will sponsor its next Perdido Palooza, on May 14 from 5-9 p.m. The celebration will also take place on the second Thursday in June, September and October. Warrior Beer Company is located at 10605 Sorrento Rd.

Perdido Palooza will feature live music, craft beer brewed on-site, food trucks, artists and small businesses highlighting the unique charm of the area. Info: visit visitperdido. com, email membership@perdidochamber.com or call 850.492.4660.