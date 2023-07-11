Next Southern Grace Dinner is July 20 at Fishers in O.B.

The popular Southern Grace Summer Dinner series celebrating fine food and delicious wine at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina continues on July 20 with Martie Duncan, Jim Smith, (pictured) Josh Quick & Chris Lilly. Ticket info: fishersobm.com.

During the series, award winning chefs, sommeliers, and other special guests will prepare their own special menu beginning with passed appetizers and specialty cocktails, followed by a 5-course meal, each with a special wine pairing.

All inclusive tickets are $185 per person (not including beer & liquor). All dinners are communal seating to encourage conversation, laughter, and fun. But special seating requests will be accomondated.

Other remaining dates and chefs for this year’s series include: August 3 – Sue Zemanick, Meg Brickford, Maggie Scales, Ann Castro, & Sophina Uong; August 10 – Vishwesh Bhatt & John Currence; August 17 – Adam Evans, Justin Devillier & Rob McDaniel.