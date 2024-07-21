Next St. Peter’s of Bon Secour fish-fry is Aug. 1

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host a community fishfry onAug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the final fishfry of the season will be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on September 5. Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out, and plates include fried mullet, hushpuppies, cole slaw, baked beans, dessert and coffee or tea. Cost is $12.

St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10. More info, visit stpetersbonsecour.com or call 251-949-6254.