Next “Starting a Business in Baldwin Co.” seminar Jan. 30

Due to the demand for the initial in person “Starting a Business in Baldwin County Seminar,” seminar, the exact same class will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 30. The seminar is free.

Doors open for coffee and contacts at 8 a.m., and the seminar will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. at the Hand in Hand Business Center located at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. Parking and entrance is in rear of building at 309 E 21st Ave. Although the seminar is free, registration is required, as space is limited. Reserve your seat at /asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events. More info: 205.613.0001 or Yolanda.johnson@ua.edu.

The seminar is for entrepreneurs of all ages from millennials to encores. LLC development, business licenses, tax responsibilities, financing options and resources to start and grow your business are among the topics to be discussed.