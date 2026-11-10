Next Zoo Cub Club for pre-schoolers is Nov. 24

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Cub Club Pre-K Explorers offers preschool explorers a fun-filled story time, arts & crafts, and a meet-and-greet with one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Cub Club is all-inclusive and sensory-friendly and is included with regular zoo admission. Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Members are free. All children attending must be accompanied by an adult. Upcoming . All gatherings start at 9:30 a.m. and scheduled dates are Nov. 24, Dec. 22, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23 and April 27. Follow the Zoo’s social media accounts to stay up to date on future details

Angel Tree at Zoo begins Dec. 1

Also the Zoo Angel Tree begins Dec. 1. The Angel Tree contains wish tags that list items that are needed for animals, keeper teams, and the zoo as a whole. If your business is interested in hosting a tree, please contact development@algulfcoastzoo.org.