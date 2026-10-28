NFL & Tide’s Bobby Humphrey speaks to GCAC Nov. 9

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club will welcome former University of Alabama All-American running back and NFL veteran Bobby Humphrey as guest speaker for itsNov. 9 at Craft Farms Clubhouse. Guests are always welcome. More info about the tourney or the club, visit gcathleticclub.com or email info@GCathleticclub.com.

The club meets every other week in the fall. Social is at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., and the 7 p.m. program includes team reports, the infamous crying towel and scholar athlete presentations, and the keynote speaker.

Humphrey was a 2-time All-American halfback in Tuscaloosa while setting major school rushing records. Drafted in the 1989 supplemental draft by the Denver Broncos, he became the franchise’s first rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards and first Bronco to do so in back-to-back seasons, He played in Super Bowl XXIV and also played for the Miami Dolphins.

he coached the arena football team the Birmingham Steeldogs and currently works as an executive at Bryant Bank.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Humphrey chairs the Alabama Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports.