Nicole Goodbar of G.S. is Hot Air Balloon Fest Poster design winner

A design from Nicole Goodbar of Gulf Shores was chosen as the official artwork for the 22nd Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, which returns to Foley April 30 – May 2 at OWA Parks & Resort. Nicole’s artwork will be featured on all official festival poster and t-shirts, along with select merchandise.

Goodbar is an accomplished acrylic painter with a passion for coastal themes and more than 25 years of experience as a mural artist, land and seascape painter, and custom furniture maker. Her work blends skilled craftsmanship with vibrant artistry, resulting in pieces that feel both expressive and deeply rooted in place. Inspired by her close-knit family and strong ties to the Gulf Coast, Nicole draws creative influence from her husband Eric, daughter Kyleah, son Kole, and extended family. She credits her artistic journey to a mother who always believed in her talent and a faith that continues to guide her creative purpose.

The winning poster reflects Nicole’s love for landscape painting while capturing the quaint yet lively essence of Foley. Infused with whimsy and a sense of patriotism, the piece celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and honors the beauty, community, and character of this special part of the country. Through her artwork, Nicole aims to capture the heart and soul of Foley and inspire others to appreciate and embrace the place they call home.

The festival will feature a wide range of family-friendly experiences, including the Disc-Connected K9 Dog Show, kids zone, local vendors, live entertainment, food and drink options, tethered hot air balloon rides, and an all-new drone show! Festival hours are Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This three-day event continues to be a signature celebration for the region, bringing together art, entertainment, and community spirit. More info: gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.