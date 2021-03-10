No. 1 LSU will play No. 2 FSU in beach volleyball March 13 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

By Fran Thompson

The UAB beach volleyball team will look to avenge last weekend’s heartbreaking 3-2 final day loss to No. 11 TCU when the teams play this Sunday a 1 p.m. at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores.

UAB will also play No. 1 LSU, No. 10 Grand Canyon, No. 19 Georgia State and Tulane as the host school in the Third Annual March to May Invitational. UAB plays its first game on Friday, March 12 at noon against Grand Canyon.

The 5-3 Blazers surged ahead 2-0 after wins on court four and five against TCU at the Horned Frog Challenge before the Horned Frogs rallied.

When she took control of the program in June of 2020, UAB head coach Del Conte inherited a team with 13 returning players and seven incoming freshmen. The only Alabamian on the UAB team is Gulf Shores High School product Marti McLaurin (pictured). The 5-7 freshman led the Gulf Shores High School indoor team to a 34-10 overall record and spot in Regionals while maintaining a 4.2 GPA as a senior.

Along with playing matches in the CCSA, Del Conte will be in charge of representing UAB as the host institution at the May 7-9 NCAA National Championship in Gulf Shores.

Tickets have not yet been made available for the tourney. Gulf Shores also hosts the national championship in 2023 and 2024. The event then moves to Huntington Beach for two years.

LSU has maintained the No. 1 ranking they had earned going into last May’s NCAA National Championship, which was cancelled along with all other NCAA spring sports championships due to Covid-19.

Tiger head coach Russell Block said the Tigers will get the best shot from all five teams they face in Gulf Shores, including a rematch against the only team to beat them this season, 2nd ranked Florida State. That loss occurred last weekend at LSU’s own Tiger Beach Challenge.

“We’ll have a great opportunity to address some very specific things that will give us a chance,’’ the coach said. “Another part of the equation is that it is going to be a different location, a different surface – it’s going to be faster and jumpier. We’ve got to recalibrate how we’ll play in that environment as well.”

Florida State is 12-1, with its only loss a close 3-2 decision to Southern Cal.

•••••••

March to May Beach Volleyball Games

Friday, March 12

TCU vs. Grand Canyon: 8 a.m.

UAB vs. #7 Grand Canyon: noon

Saturday, March 13

FSU vs. #15 TCU: 9 a.m.

UAB vs. Tulane: 9 a.m.

LSU vs. Georgia State: 10 a.m.

FSU vs. Grand Canyon: noon

UAB vs. vs #18 Georgia State: 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. TCU: 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Grand Canyon: 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Florida State: 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

LSU vs. Tulane: 9 a.m.

LSU vs. Grand Canyon: noon

UAB vs. #15 Texas Christian: 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Georgia State: 2 p.m.

UAB vs. #1 LSU: 3 p.m.