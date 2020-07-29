No alcohol can be served after 11 p.m. in Alabama

The Alabama Beverage Control Board has voted to cut off on-premise alcohol sales in the state after 11 p.m. nightly beginning Aug. 1. According to the order, all ABC licensees are required to cease the service and/or sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with on-premise consumption to end at 11:30 p.m.

Alcohol has to be removed from tables at bars and restaurants and entities that sell alcohol by 11:30 p.m., but establishments can continue to serve food. The change does not affect curbside or retail sales.

“We are very sensitive to the economic impact this rule will have. This is a gut-wrenching decision we are making today, but it is also gut wrenching to see the number of Alabamians who are suffering from this disease. On balance, I am compelled to vote in favor of the rule. This will be a very short duration and will relieve this restriction as soon as possible,” said ABC Board chairperson Col. Alan Spencer.

“Our hope is that reduced hours of alcohol service will decrease social gatherings and the transmission of COVID-19,” ABC Board administrator Mac Gipson said. “Our number one goal is to protect the public and our license holders. We believe this emergency order will reduce the exposure to and spread of COVID-19.”