No boat required for Flora-Bama’s June 10-11 Family Fishing Rodeo

The ‘funnest’ fishing tournament on the Gulf Coast, The Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo, will be held June 10-11 downstairs at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, across the street from the world famous lounge.

The FBFR is a multi-species, recreational and competitive fishing tournament featuring 40 categories with 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place prize packages for each category. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to a non profit organization geared to providing combat veterans with well-deserved family vacations.

Categories range from catfish to billfish, and there is even a category for biggest crab. The rodeo starts at 12 a.m. on June 10 and closes the following evening at 7 p.m. The tourney’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Expect live music, great food, vendor booths and hospitality done in true Flora-Bama fashion during the daily weigh-ins at the Old River dock scheduled from 2-7 p.m both Friday and Saturday. Anglers can bring fish to the weigh-in by car or boat.

Eligible Species in the kids’ division: Blue Crab, Croaker, Gaff Topsail Catfish, King Mackerel, Ladyfish, Pinfish, Pompano, Redfish, Red Snapper, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, White Trout.

Eligible Species in the adult division: Almaco Jack, Black Drum, Blackfish (Tripletail), Bluefish, Blue Runner, Flounder, Gafftopsail Catfish, Jack Crevalle, Ladyfish, Mahi-Mahi (10lbs. Min.), Redfish, Sheepshead, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, Baracuda, Blackfin Tuna, Bonito, Cobia, King Mackerel (20lbs. min.), Red Snapper, Scamp, **Spearfishing (Red Snapper, Grouper, Flounder – aggregate weight), Lionfish, Swordfish, Vermilion Snapper, Wahoo, White Snapper (Red Porgy), Yellowfin Tuna, Pompano

Eligible species in spearfishing division: Red Snapper, Grouper, Flounder (1st, 2nd, 3rd place – aggregate weight); Lionfish (1st place largest – quantity, 1st place – smallest, 1st place – largest lbs).

Registration is $25 for kids under 12 and $50 for all others. Competitive angler division requires additional entries. Awards will also include top lady angler and the angler who submits the most lionfish, the largest lionfish and the smallest lionfish. More info: florabama.catchstat.com.