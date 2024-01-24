No more swims in the Gulf Please

This young beaver found itself in quite the predicament the other day when it was recently found swimming in the Gulf. Beavers are freshwater animals, and saltwater can be very toxic (even lethal) to them. After a couple rescue attempts, Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff finally captured the beaver. He/she was extremely dehydrated, lethargic, and had small lesions on its paws from the salt. After being treated for saltwater toxicity and a few days of rest and recovery, the beaver was active, eating, and ready to be released into a freshwater ecosystem close to where it was found.