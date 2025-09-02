Monday, September 8, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

123 Mullet NEWS News 

No serious injuries in Hwy. 59 plane crash

Mullet Wrapper 72 Views

No serious injuries in Hwy. 59 plane crash

A single-engine Beechcraft aircraft crashed in Gulf Shores around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24 in a lot on the west side of Hwy. 59, om Gulf Shores between the Coastal Alabama Welcome Center and Coastal Community College.
The plane’s wing may have clipped a tree while attempting to land, but the crash is still under investigation by the National Transp;ortation Safety Board.. Both the pilot and his wife/passenger were treated for minor injuries. According to reports, the aircraft is registered Mark Cunningham of Paris, Texas. The pilot filed a direct flight plan to Gulf Shores before leaving the airport at 11 a.m.