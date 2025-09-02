No serious injuries in Hwy. 59 plane crash

A single-engine Beechcraft aircraft crashed in Gulf Shores around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24 in a lot on the west side of Hwy. 59, om Gulf Shores between the Coastal Alabama Welcome Center and Coastal Community College.

The plane’s wing may have clipped a tree while attempting to land, but the crash is still under investigation by the National Transp;ortation Safety Board.. Both the pilot and his wife/passenger were treated for minor injuries. According to reports, the aircraft is registered Mark Cunningham of Paris, Texas. The pilot filed a direct flight plan to Gulf Shores before leaving the airport at 11 a.m.