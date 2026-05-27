No wake campaign will help protect restored Perdido Islands

The City of Orange Beach and its partners are reaching out to the boating community with a new “Don’t Rock the Roost” safe boating campaign to encourage boaters to learn more about how they can help protect the newly restored habitat by observing posted no wake and no motor zones, as well as following the posted signs around areas off-limits to people and/or pets. Free printable maps are available at orangebeachal.gov/ DocumentCenter.

Last fall, a public and private partnership completed a massive restoration project to rebuild Robinson and Walker Islands with more than 216,000 cubic yards of sediment as part of two major projects awarded to The Nature Conservancy totaling more than $21 million. The restoration included the planting of more than 200,000 native plants to stabilize the islands and restore areas for migratory birds.