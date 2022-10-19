Nov. 1-9 silent auction benefits Autism Pensacola

By PatsyAnne Stout

The 38th Annual Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival (FBISF) is again sponsoring a silent auction Nov. 1-9 at the Sunset Cork Room in Gulf Shores. Proceeds will benefit Autism Pensacola, a nonprofit organization serving children and families of the Gulf Coast Area affected by autism in honor of FBISF founder Joe Gilchrist.

Last year, $20,000 was raised, allowing 35 children to receive $100 Holiday Gift Cards. We also sent 33 Autistic children and young adult children to Kids For Camp. This is a 5 week long summer learning lab designed to promote life and social skills. Proceeds will also be used for the Autism Pensacola Holiday Assistance Program. The Silent Auction Committee consists of (above) PatsyAnne Stout, Chairman, Rosslyn Beard, Lori Hansen and Donna Eaton, along with the owner of the Sunset Cork Room, Nina Martin.

“We are forever grateful to the Frank Brown Songwriter’s Festival and the ladies of the committee,’’ said Mary McClellan, Executive Director of Autism Pensacola.

The auction concludes at the Sunset Cork Room’s annual FBISF autism awareness concert on Nov. 9 featuring Lynn Langham, Doug Gill, Taylor Craven, Logan Blade, Tammy Vice, Stephen Lee Veal, Mac Walter Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough.

Make your reservations early (251-967-4773). This is always an event that reaches capacity.